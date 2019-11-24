Editor’s note: The following two letters were selected from student submissions for an assignment in William Estes’ AP history class at Imperial High School. The letters represent pro and con positions on President Trump’s attempt to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Mr. Estes said he intended the project to encourage students to read the editorial page and consider differing points of view.

DACA was the product of overreach

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.