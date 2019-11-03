 Burning Bush wants to thank the many people and organizations that made our recent fundraiser event at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse a great success.  Kudos to Michael Villero for putting together our video presentation. Our sponsors included KXO radio, the Imperial Valley Press, American Money Management, Landmark Consulting, Five Crowns Marketing, Pat Salcido, Dr. Chris Wright of Valley Vision Care and the Brawley Rotary Club. 

We appreciate donated gift cards from Grasso's, Stockmen's Club, Nana's Kitchen, Sobe's and the Brickhouse Cafe.  We also want to thank volunteers from FCC's College & Career Group. 

