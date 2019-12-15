The 22nd annual ABATE Local 38 Turkey Run was a huge success. We collected 465 frozen turkeys we donated to charities around the Imperial Valley. It never gets old to say we achieved our goal. Actually we surpassed our goal. Wow! This would not have been possible without the donations of a lot of people and businesses.

First off, we want to thank our host, the Walmart Supercenters, as well as El Centro Motors for donating the use of two Super Duty Trucks to haul the turkeys in, Neighborhood House, St. Margaret-Mary Catholic Church and the Sister Evelyn Moury Center for providing food and drinks for the participants along the route and at the end location.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.