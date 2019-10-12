Our K-12 Calipatria Unified School District held our very first Safe Routes to School, Walk to School event to coincide with the National Walk to School Day on Oct. 2 for Calipatria schools and on Oct. 3 for Grace Smith School in Niland. The Safe Routes to School Program is organized by the National Center for Safety Routes to School funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Go Human Campaign with goals of reducing traffic collisions and promoting healthy lifestyles by encouraging students to walk and bike more.

The attendees were enthusiastic to participate and learn about health benefits, nutrition, bike and helmet safety, and kids had the opportunity to register their bikes. Both events were well attended by parents and students. The event included a rally that promoted health, active lifestyle, social, environmental and economic benefits and a bike raffle. The event ended with students, parents, police officers and other attendees participating in the walk demonstration to school.

