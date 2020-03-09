There is a lot of anxiety out there over the novel coronavirus. Although I am old (67) and at-risk (some asthma and married to an asthmatic!), this virus will not win with me. There are many other things I should be more concerned about. My driving for one!

I really don’t like the idea of the government/institutions shutting things down, especially sports events. This is March Madness and the college basketball tournaments are wonderful thing for ballers/families. There are discussions of having the games and not allowing fans to attend! Now that is real March Madness! People should not be restricted from activities that are legal and loved because of health risks. If someone is nervous about getting sick from watching a basketball game, they can stay home. Shouldn’t they forbid people from driving in L.A.? Over 200 people die because of drivers in L.A. last year! Alcohol is legal and promoted on most TV channels. Let’s shut down bars folks!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.