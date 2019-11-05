Why is the death of Isis terrorist leader Baghdadi a victory for “America” (United States)? It was a victory for the innocent Christians, Muslims, Caldean and Kurdish people of Syria and Iraq who were the victims of this murderer.

The United States owes gratitude to the on-ground intelligence provided by the Kurds. But it had to be more of an inside job by one of his own that sold him out for the bounty money. Folks, no surprise there.

