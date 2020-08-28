This is my immediate response to James Beaver's letter in Wednesday’s edition (“Reassigning shame”).

   In his letter, Mr. Beaver cites a cover up by city staff and the Calexico City Council. There is no cover up. Where is the hard evidence to this false accusation? No evidence has come forward about a "cover up." Furthermore, there are no facts or evidence of "ongoing and visible corruption." Yes, we did have corruption this year by a LONE city councilman. This councilman acted alone; there is no evidence that any other councilmembers colluded on this criminal activity. On the contrary, the council strongly condemned the criminal action and as mayor, I put extreme pressure on the culprit to step down, and he did.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.