The position at the County of Imperial of Voter Registrar should be an elected position as it was before the Board of Supervisors made it an appointed position in the early 2010s and appointed a permanent director in 2014.

Just as the supervisors took the power from the voters to elect their Voter Registrar, it should be returned to the voters after years of a failed change they hoped would improve the results of that department. I advocate for a return to an elected position for the primary reason of giving the person in charge of the Voter Registrar the pressure of having to answer to the voting public.

