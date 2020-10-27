In Monday’s edition, the paper reported on the rally held in El Centro last Saturday in support of President Trump. In both the photo caption and article, the paper reported that I am the President of the Imperial Valley Navy League. It is true that I hold this position, but it not true that I was attending the event as a representative of the Navy League.

The Navy League is a non-partisan entity that supports our nation’s active duty members and their families.

