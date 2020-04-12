Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 79F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.