We have just completed four days of our livestock judging competition. We had 230 exhibitors who brought their market animals and had the opportunity to show those projects in front of a live judge. The show was like no other show we’ve done before, and it took a lot of people coming together to make this a successful event for our youth.
I’d like to thank Elms Equipment, Alford Distributing, the CMWF Heritage Foundation and the Junior Fair Board and their advisors for their support for this show. A big thank you to Holtville FFA who made the grand champion and reserve champion awards that were handed out during the show. I’d also like to thank all of the livestock leaders and community members who have been participating in meetings over the last few months for helping us plan this event. It took a lot of work and effort on everybody’s part to ensure the success of this event under the guidelines we were given by the County Health Department. This also extends to all of the leaders who have been working with exhibitors over the last few months helping them with raising and showing a livestock project.
