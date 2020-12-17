The next time that Russell Roben wants to set the record straight, he should make sure that he has his facts right. He states that a $9,000 fine levied against Duggins Construction by the Labor Board, down from $13,000, was for a clerical error, and had nothing to do with issues of pay or worker rights.

The $9,000 penalty was assessed against the company, he reports, because it was doing too much to look out for the rights of workers, not too little. If this is true, it would have to be one of the most expensive clerical errors on record, and it is my hope that the anonymous clerk who committed it still has a job.

