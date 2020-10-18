Rightwing talk radio (970 Palm Springs) hosts are now telling their listeners that if Trumps loses, we will lose our rights and our lives. Wow, que onda? And they will counter with a civil war.

Well, folks, not having a gun or even owning a cell phone, I will split to Mexicali and watch from the roof of the Hotel del Norte. Look, I just saw on the TV still another Black man dropped to the ground and beaten hard by white “peace officers” for not having an ID card – which reminds me, not having a phone is a plus, so I won’t get confused for carrying a gun.

