When will the (El Centro) City Council stop wasting taxpayers’ money on a project that will never be built? I’m referring to the 1/3 of a MILLION DOLLARS awarded to a design team for a building (an animal shelter) that no chance of being built. The dog pound will never be able to raise $5.2 MILLION here in the Imperial Valley.
The dog pound tried a capital campaign a few years back, and it failed miserably. Then to waste 1/3 of a million dollars on plans for a building that doesn't have a chance of being financed of funded in the next 10 to 15 years is just wasteful.
