In our closed economic “island,” agribusiness can be compared to an “anchor store” -- the big department store retailer. Remove it and the economy of the entire shopping mall suffers. Water is the lifeblood of our local ag economy – the anchor store in the mall.

Every election cycle we are deluged with candidates claiming that “we” own the water rights. Collectively, we do – however, with these caveats: 1) the water is to be put to beneficial use; 2) the beneficial use in our case is the growing of crops, and 3) the beneficial use is not “selling” the water. The only entity that has EVER sold water is the IID.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.