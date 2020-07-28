With the help of Lowe’s employees and the El Centro Police Department, most of our stolen items, including IDs, credit cards and cash, were recovered after being burglarized Friday at 3:30 a.m. while we were sleeping!
The perpetrator went to Lowe’s at 6 a.m. on a shopping spree with our credit cards, and the employees there were quick minded enough and caring enough to look us up in their computer, find our phone number and call us to alert us, while stalling their “customer” at the same time!
