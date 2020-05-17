I’m a little puzzled by Saturday’s article about the joint (Imperial County and seven cities) letter sent to Gov. Newsom.
If I was governor and I got a letter stating, in effect, “Our area is right across the border from a city with a population of over a million people that is experiencing a rapid spread of coronavirus that is completely out of our control. But please let us open up for business,” I think my response would be, “absolutely not.”
