This killing of still another Black man at Wendy’s in Atlanta was not at all necessary. The police (2) had his car and registration. Most Likely also his driver’s license and keys.

So why did one cop put himself in danger by foot chasing him, knowing that the suspect had their Taser? They could have followed him in the squad car until he tired out. If they lost him, they could have gone to his home with backup.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.