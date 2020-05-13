I am a Vietnam war veteran, and the war against the coronavirus, in many ways reminds me of the war in Vietnam. Thousands of soldiers dying alone with no close relatives or close friends by their bedside. I lived this fight in my past and am living this fight today with cancer from Agent Orange.
The virus is filled with much disinformation from our government as it was with the war in Vietnam. This virus is affecting the whole world making it feel like World War III. It is important to note with the virus many Vietnam veterans are dying the same way, a lonely death.
