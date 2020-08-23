Today, in Calexico, we have a small, young group of millennials who are being manipulated by a few well-known, well-established Calexico citizens to harass, intimidate and wrongfully accuse City Council candidates.

Shame on them! They create a facade of caring for the city and rooting out corruption but their true agenda is based on hate and revenge. They have literally called candidates screaming that they hate them and want them destroy them. They have no civility or kindness. They remember past wrongdoings and are bent on revenge.

