I see where the citizens of Calexico are protesting the sale of some land by the border for the wall. I guess some of these people and City Council members don’t know about eminent domain where the government can buy the property or take it if owners don’t want to sell. It would be better that the city receive the $26,000 than lose the property for nothing. Those persons who wrote that the wall would divide our countries have not seen there is already a wall all along the border. If they feel so strongly about not seeing relatives, then they should move to Mexico to be close by. Some people just want to raise Cain without knowing the facts. In other words, they sell or they lose it. Come on, City Council read up on laws of the U.S. and learn. As for those crying, I guess they never went to school here.
Ernest Garcia, Calexico
