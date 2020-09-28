Besides the rightwing Republicans’ insistence they have the truth on their side, when they accuse us Democrats of Marxism, do they actually mean we are card-carrying, dues-paying, meeting-attending members in good standing of the Communist Party? Or is it just political propaganda exaggeration?
I will vote Biden/Democrat, even though I do believe they will be in the pockets of Wall Street and the military industrial complex. It will be business as usual. We continue to attack and invade third-world countries that do not have much of an air force or navy. But “it will keep our country safe and free!” Feel-good wars.
