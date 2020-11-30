I really didn’t like the political cartoon in the Sunday paper. It misused one of my favorite Bible verses “The last shall be first and the first shall be last” (Luke 13:30). First the criticism, and then the counsel:

I realize it is a cartoon, but it confuses more than clarifies. Trump didn’t come in last, he came in second. Also, God was portrayed as an angry God. The God of the Bible is a loving God, but He does judge. Those of us who work, all get judged by our bosses. Judgment should be where we want someone to be better, but if they choose to slack or reject our God, He judges, just like the boss. Good bosses give warnings, but if you continue to reject his guidance, he will fire you …. just like God. Also the little baby angel is also a misrepresentation. Angels in the Bible are warriors and messengers, not cute little babies with bare buns and wings.

