We thank our God this Christmas season for blessing us nationally with our new President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as well as our new IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby, whose strong, true and honest leadership we are confident will bring about the change needed in the board.
Graciela and Roberto Rubio, El Centro
