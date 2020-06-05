Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 97F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 92F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.