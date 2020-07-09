It is with pleasure I congratulate all of our Valley student athletes who have received scholarships to continue their careers in college. I believe that in this year we have had more acceptances than in previous years.

I would especially like to congratulate Lily Martinez, Brawley Union High School pitcher. Lily used to come with me to learn how to pitch when she was 10/11 years old. Normally I congratulate the girls in person. However, due to the pandemic, this is not possible.

