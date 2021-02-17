Thank you IID directors for not jumping on the band wagon to just raise power rates.
My husband and I have been conserving energy for years, and I'll offer our strategy. Get a swamp cooler (evaporative cooler). Don't turn on the A/C until the humidity rolls in. Open windows and doors with screens to let air flow all through the house. Use fans. When A/C is turned on, set it at 82 degrees. Cook outside. We use grills, smoker, gas stove outside and crock pots. We do laundry at night (9-10 p.m.) and use the solar dryer (clothes line). We had a new A/C installed last May, which helped even more with lower electric bill.
