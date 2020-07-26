With all of the to-do about reopening the schools, what about opening up the charter Imagine School as a regular school? Of course, wearing masks and proper distancing. A good percentage of school-age families are low income and can’t afford internet access. Come on, Board of Education, do some creative thinking. These children need their teachers!
David Liggins
(0) comments
