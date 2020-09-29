As a cancer survivor I’m aware of the need for diversity and addressing disparities when it comes to tackling cancer. About one in five cancer clinical trials fail because of a lack of diverse participation. And there is a four-fold disparity in the number of Blacks who are diagnosed with cancer compared to those who participate in clinical trials.

This gap is something I recently asked U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas to help address when I met with his office as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s virtual lobby day. The Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act would help pinpoint and begin to address the barriers that keep people with diverse backgrounds from participating in trials.

