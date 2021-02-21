I was driving home Tuesday after work and stopped at a red light. I looked at the license plate on foreign car in front of me. Much to my dismay, it was a federal plate. My problem with this is our government spending my tax dollars on foreign cars! Can someone please explain why?
Georgia Libsack
