On Sept. 11, Daniel Santillan wrote, “I do sincerely believe that most cops would like to retire with at least one legitimate killing on their record.” However, a “sincere belief” does not necessarily amount to a fact. It may be the product of illogical reasoning or a disturbed mind.

To support his case, Mr. Santillan referred to alleged misbehavior by some police officers in Vallejo, and by some deputies of a Los Angeles County Sheriff station (Compton). However, it is unreasonable to extrapolate a minuscule sample size consisting of some officers, of only two law enforcement agencies, to approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers in the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.