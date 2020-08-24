Yesterday I saw a TV ad for President Trump. It was about how immigrants are taking jobs away from the American people. The jobs shown in his ad were farmworkers working in fields. How many people born in the United States are upset and protesting that farmworkers are taking the backbreaking jobs they want like picking lettuce, onions, asparagus, watermelons, irrigating fields at night, laying down irrigating water lines in all kinds of weather, etc.
I was born in Imperial Valley and know that the agriculture industry is a major employer. I live outside city limits and surrounded by fields. Haven’t seen any protest signs yet! God bless our fieldworkers for doing the kind of jobs that so few people want to do.
