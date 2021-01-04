 I hope those in Division 2 are paying closer attention to the IID. You can begin by watching a film done by Brian McNeece, a retired IVC instructor. He is an award-winning professor (voted Instructor of the Year for IVC) and a Fulbright Scholar. He was contracted by the IID and the video is entitled “The Early History of Water in Imperial Valley.” You can find it on YouTube and elsewhere. I first viewed it at a presentation at the Pioneers Museum and was educated about our local irrigation systems and their genesis. This wonderful piece of history was paid for by a service contract with IID.

        Mr. Hamby, our young, inexperienced, and newly elected director has little respect for education, history or public information. He wants to close meetings and reduce the flow of information to the community and the workers at IID. He wants to micro-manage activities to give him more power and control over things in which he has little experience. He did run a business in El Centro, and it failed.

