I would like to take the opportunity to thank the offices of Congressman Juan Vargas, Mr. Tomás Oliva, Mr. Tracy Rascoe and the Veterans Service Office, in particular Mr. Federico Garcia, in obtaining overdue veterans benefits for a disabled veteran.

I had started the process but required assistance in obtaining the correct forms and filing the necessary paperwork, and ensuring the veteran kept appointments. Obtaining benefits is a necessary process, and if veterans believe that they have a service-connected/aggravated condition, they must go through channels. That process begins with our local Veterans Service officer (VSO). They are experts on filing requirements, and it takes patience and teamwork.

