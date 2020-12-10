In the past few days, the governor has issued new stay-home orders or, as some say, new “lockdown orders” because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. I have even heard news reports say if you break some of the orders you can end up in jail or even get fined. Just today I received an alert regarding the stay-at-home restrictions and only go out if it is necessary.
In the last two to three weeks, I have seen hypocrites throughout our state, and now I see it here in our own county the superintendent for the Brawley Elementary School District is having a parade for a gentleman who is retiring from a long service to his community, which is well deserved. But in this time we are in and the numbers of COVID-19 going up, I believe is a bad judgment call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.