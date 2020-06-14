If Mr. John Dantice wants to apologize to Kaepernick, that’s his prerogative. For me. I stand for the flag and knell only to God. I’ve been robbed by blacks, and I’ve been supervised by them. Like all people, you have the good, the bad and the ugly. My wife and I have been held up at gunpoint, and I’ve been denied promotions (graduate degree) due to affirmative action, and I hold no malice toward anyone. It is what it is. What happened to a black man by rogue cops was not right, but you don’t raise up one race by denigrating another. Semper Fi.
John Baker, El Centro
