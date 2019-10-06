The Imperial Valley Children’s Coalition in conjunction with CASA of Imperial County, and Imperial County SAL would like to thank our main sponsors and the community’s support for our annual Shoe Drive event to benefit foster children and children in need in the Imperial County on Aug. 11. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our main sponsor, the Crime Victims Coalition, and all others who volunteered their time and support including Skechers in El Centro, CASA volunteers, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Explorers Post 4500, and Spears Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

We hold this event each year, and without the community’s support we would be unable to help as many families as we have been able to. We look forward to continue providing these events and activities through fundraising and community support.

