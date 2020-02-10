I want to thank the Imperial Police Department. Sylvia and I use our home a licensed foster care home. No matter how good a child’s heart is, the foster system is painful and disruptive and there are always behavior and adjustment issues. We have called the police several times and they always respond in the most helpful and understanding way.
Last night, we had an incident that turned me into an idiot. I was rambling and yelling and telling everybody how to do their job. I am deeply embarrassed by my emotional outburst. Officer Sanchez handled the situation expertly. It took some time and effort, but he got me to see my mistake. He handled a volatile situation with patience and great skill. I am very grateful to him and to the entire Imperial Police Department. Our community is the safest in the state because our officers are decent people that really try to do the right thing.
