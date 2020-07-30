My kudos go to Mr. Ryan Kelley for caring about Valley residents and wanting to give county jobs to Valley residents, as it should be. Thank you for sticking to your guns and voting apart from board members. County and local jobs should be for residents of the county, not Mexicali. We will remember come voting time. You are truly a Valleyite at heart.
