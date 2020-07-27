Contrary to popular belief, being a landlord is a business. This talk about establishing a moratorium to stop evictions of renters and small businesses is hypocrisy at its best. Who is going to make the landlord’s insurance, property taxes and mortgage payments?
It is just another can of worms allowing someone to work the system and live rent free.
