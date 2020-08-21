On top of being in a COVID-19 pandemic, California has been in the middle of a youth tobacco use epidemic of unparalleled proportions. Tobacco companies have pushed candy-flavored products in front of youth for years, quietly hooking kids into a dangerous addiction to nicotine with a product that tastes better than a normal cigarette and are widely available.
Health advocates from across the state, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, are calling on the California Legislature to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Bill 793 (Hill) would stop the sale of flavored tobacco that can lead to long-term smoking and myriad diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.
