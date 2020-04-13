Major stores are now limiting items per customer, yet still they run out. Shame on the hoarders, but the store shares most of the blame. They can put a stop to it right quick. The same goes for all the media. They criticize the shoppers, but say nothing about stores for overselling. It’s as though they do not want to offend free enterprise.

Stores don’t answer the phone because they know that people are calling to complain.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.