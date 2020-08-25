Heya fellow FFL fools! I have been struggling for more than a year with the decision to “stay and play” (support the NFL) or DTRT (Do the Right Thing), and put on a protest of my own and boycott!

I thought I made up my mind yesterday and decided to play another season but with “set conditions” this time!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.