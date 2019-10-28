Should he get impeached, the president has warned of a civil war. Well, folks, for months the reactionary “Real American” talk radio has been saying the same.

Should this actually happen, the over-armed and ammo-stocked conservative right is certain to easily defeat the liberal left. And if that’s not enough, they claim to have God on their side. Chispas! Also far right talk radio host Steve Sanchez out of Las Vegas says that “the liberal/leftist Democrats are doing the work of Lucifer.” Mangos!

