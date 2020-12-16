We, the members of the six recognized student organizations of San Diego State University, Imperial Valley Campus, express our opposition and absolute disapproval of the resolution of selling 2.5 acres of Calexico’s land along the border to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for $26,700 and designation of this land as exempt surplus and the exemption from the California Environmental Quality.

Our city, Calexico, has been grown and developed by the hard work of Mexican immigrants. The resolution includes not only the sale of borderland but also dividing our own people through the creation of a frontier where the cultures have become inter-mixed and interlaced through the generations. Calexico’s population is well-known to travel back and forth to our sister city, Mexicali, where many of our kin reside, but importantly, where many of our values are inculcated.

