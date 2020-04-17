In his April 16 letter to the editor, James Shinn criticizes columnist Bret Kofford's piece from April 15 that complains Imperial Valley residents are not taking Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order seriously enough.

Shinn downplays that need, insults Bernie Sanders supporters and asks that we 'do the math' on the need for social distancing. Shinn states 95 percent will never get COVID-19 and of those who do, 95 percent will recover.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.