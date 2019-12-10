I was so glad when I found out I had a French daughter, Catherine McGrath. She is married to Phillip McGrath, a retired U.S. colonel living in Providence, R.I. She served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge.
They will both visit me here in El Centro. She was born in France in 1962, when I was stationed there at the U.S. Air Force base in Laon. She found me in April 2019. She will visit me Saturday.
