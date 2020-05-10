It was a mixture of sadness and warmth that I read of the passing of Pat Peake, a veteran educator from Calexico, in the IV Press obits May 8. Although he moved away from the Valley many years ago, his memories I am sure live on in the minds and hearts of students, educators and friends in the area. He was the principal for the award-winning Aurora Continuation High School in Calexico for many years.

Due to the COVID chaos, we will probably not be able to participate in a memorial service. I would really like to hear some stories from his colleagues. A couple of things I wanted to share. He was a successful administrator for a school that dealt with some of the most difficult students in Imperial Valley. He had multiple successes turning lives around. He was a skilled counselor, supervisor and teacher and one of his favorite lines I learned from him was “I’d rather be loving than right.” Too often our pride wants the last word, when our goal should be loving our friends, family, clients and students. His love for students permeated his successful interventions with students.

