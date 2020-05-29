It’s a shame how police killed the man in Minnesota with knee to the neck, a use of force that should be banned, and any officer who uses it should go to prison not less than 15 years to life in a high-security facility so that other officers think twice of using such a technique.
If an officer can’t subdue a person with the help of other officer without using such horrible technique then he should not an officer of the law and should resign. There is no reason for any city in the United States to have a useless officer on its force.
You are absolutely right!
