The Imperial Irrigation District’s dilemma about keeping the lights on next summer while depending more and more on renewable energy sources should come as no surprise to IID management or directors (with the possible exceptions of the two new directors).

In addition to looking for “other service providers” and hoping customers will volunteer to keep their homes and businesses warmer I suggest a couple of things: 1. Review recommendations from your own planning and forecasting groups that have been trying to get you to pay attention to these issues since California’s renewable portfolio standard was implemented in 2002, and 2. update your rate schedules.

